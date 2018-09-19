Traders Buy Adobe Systems (ADBE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $231.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.53 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Adobe Systems had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Adobe Systems traded down ($5.91) for the day and closed at $264.88

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe Systems to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

