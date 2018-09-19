Traders Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $89.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.48 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Activision Blizzard had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Activision Blizzard traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $79.58

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

