Traders Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $89.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.48 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Activision Blizzard had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Activision Blizzard traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $79.58
A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.
The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
