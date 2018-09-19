Trade Desk (TTD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

9/6/2018 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2018 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2018 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2018 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2018 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2018 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $101.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $87.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Market Perform rating on TTD shares but raise our price target to $110 from $88 previously.””

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $118.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

7/31/2018 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Trade Desk stock opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $676,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,636 shares of company stock valued at $37,046,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after acquiring an additional 564,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 883,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 467,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

