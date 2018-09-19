TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund Sells 111,679 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 111,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $3,077,873.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 116,670 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $3,222,425.40.

On Monday, September 10th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 94,650 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,592,463.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 134,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $3,671,589.44.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $6,374,077.92.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 189,236 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $5,291,038.56.

On Friday, July 20th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 22,836 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $675,032.16.

Shares of TPIC opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $945.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

