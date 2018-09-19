Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $921,000 Holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (FXZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd (BMV:FXZ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd in the second quarter worth $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd in the first quarter worth $321,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd in the second quarter worth $339,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd by 19.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Shares of FXZ stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fnd has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

