Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

