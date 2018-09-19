Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 21,661 Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 866,396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE CFG opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.