Top Image Systems (TISA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 7015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

