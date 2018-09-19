TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 95.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

