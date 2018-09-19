Titan Medical (TMDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners began coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMDI. Maxim Group started coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Titan Medical stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.05.

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

