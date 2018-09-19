Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 517,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $9,569,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 1,982,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $36,670,293.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,538,521 shares of company stock worth $102,099,939. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

