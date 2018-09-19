Ties.DB (TIE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $50.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $540,687.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00268757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00150376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.32 or 0.06334374 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008307 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

