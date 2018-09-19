Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,695 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

