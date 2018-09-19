Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Cap of $180,707.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $180,707.00 and $15.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00267459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00150228 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.06327449 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

