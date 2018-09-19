Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Thermon Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermon Group.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

THR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,880. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Thermon Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thermon Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 235,188 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Thermon Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 563,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.