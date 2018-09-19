Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas W. Chambers sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $127,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 31,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $963,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,597 shares of company stock worth $6,192,444. 16.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDS opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

