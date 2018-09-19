Telenor ASA (TELNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.49.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 24.10%. equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

