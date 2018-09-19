Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,477 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23,599.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $60,706,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 142.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127,831 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $1,464,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.32, for a total value of $2,569,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,443,848.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,578 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.56.

NYSE:TFX opened at $268.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 3.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

