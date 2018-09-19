TE Connectivity (TEL) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 839.2% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 174,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 156,351 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

