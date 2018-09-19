Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
