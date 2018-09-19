Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $908.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 615,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

