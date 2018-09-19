Target Co. (TGT) Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 21.2% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

