Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,150,000 after buying an additional 4,248,784 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 158.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after buying an additional 4,105,434 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,599.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,313,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $96,070,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.62%. equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $167,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,105 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,283.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Richard Klein sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,739.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $334,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.76.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

