Talend SA (TLND) Receives $63.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

TLND traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $68.80. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 0.11. Talend has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.77%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. analysts predict that Talend will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Talend by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Talend by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

