SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stake Lessened by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 970.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,735.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982,249 shares of company stock valued at $298,203,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$70.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

