Swisscom (SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.
Swisscom stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
