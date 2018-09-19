Swisscom (SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.