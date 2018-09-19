Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Systemax Inc. (SYX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Systemax were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Systemax by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Systemax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.23. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter. Systemax had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 26.57%. sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,506.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Kipe sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $57,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,322.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Systemax in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

