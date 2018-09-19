Swiss National Bank Acquires New Stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Urogen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $129,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 34.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 470.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.