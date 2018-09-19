Sutro Biopharma (STRO) to Raise $75 Million in IPO

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) is planning to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Sutro Biopharma generated $33 million in revenue and had a net loss of $40.3 million. Sutro Biopharma has a market-cap of $332.3 million.

Cowen and Piper Jaffray acted as the underwriters for the IPO and JMP Securities and Wedbush PacGrow were co-managers.

Sutro Biopharma provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on leveraging our proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF, to create a broad variety of optimally designed, next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders. We aim to design therapeutics using the most potent modalities, including cytokine-based immuno-oncology, or I/O therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, and bispecific antibodies that are directed primarily against clinically validated targets where the current standard of care is suboptimal. “.

Sutro Biopharma was founded in 2003 and has 128 employees. The company is located at 310 Utah Avenue, Suite 150, South San Francisco, CA 94080, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 392-8412 or on the web at http://www.sutrobio.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.