SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Holdings Reduced by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 138.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 114.3% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

STI opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.49 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

