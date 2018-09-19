SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

SNDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

