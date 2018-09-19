Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,895,017 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 9,424,503 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,272,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

SUM opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.24). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $549.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,889.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Karl Watson bought 35,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $750,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 23.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

