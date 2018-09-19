SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) vs. Energy Recovery (ERII) Head to Head Contrast

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (NASDAQ: ERII) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.55 $324.47 million $0.66 12.17 Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.67 $12.35 million $0.07 129.14

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.73, indicating that its share price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 0 5 0 3.00

Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 46.91% 10.72% 5.77%

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Energy Recovery does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser annealing machines, laser drills, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines for smartphone and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators and road machinery. The company's Industrial Machinery offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography, positron emission tomography tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

