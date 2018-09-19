Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $196.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 624.52%. equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 360,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $1,779,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 176.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 363,328 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.