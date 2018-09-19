Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,528 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

