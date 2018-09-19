Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,419 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 356 put options.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $154,526.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,980.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,554 shares of company stock worth $1,904,939 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Nomura decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

