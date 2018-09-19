Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 31,247 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,047% compared to the typical volume of 993 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,714,000 after purchasing an additional 762,445 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,488,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

