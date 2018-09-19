Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,177% compared to the average volume of 252 put options.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 792 shares in the company, valued at $87,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $76,447.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 10,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

