STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.65 ($25.17).

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

STM stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.87 ($23.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

