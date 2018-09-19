Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Director Sells $544,200.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $544,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,022,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,156,000 after buying an additional 426,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,628,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,522,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.