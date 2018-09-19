Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 306.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in InterDigital by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in InterDigital by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. National Securities started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

