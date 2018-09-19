Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $862,000 in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 181.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sabre by 240.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sabre by 610.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 171,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Sabre by 224.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

SABR stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.40 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $152,166,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,356,862 shares of company stock valued at $404,345,829 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

