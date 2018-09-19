Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,774 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,945,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 66.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 478.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,112 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 466.7% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,268,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,929 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Crown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, Director William S. Urkiel bought 2,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Urkiel bought 1,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Crown stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

