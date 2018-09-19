Stericycle (SRCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to increase its market share and expand geographic base with the help of acquisitions in both the domestic and international markets. The acquisition strategy further increases Stericycle’s customer base by providing a long-term growth platform for selling multiple services. We also appreciate the company's consistent efforts to develop internally. Stericycle's focus on providing regulated business-to-business services to smaller businesses should boost its offerings. Despite such tailwinds, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs in the past year. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern. Global presence exposes Stericycle to foreign currency exchange-rate risks. Further, the company operates in a highly-competitive waste collection and disposal business market, where the barriers to entry are low.”

Get Stericycle alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

SRCL stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 65,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $4,250,635.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,304.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,194,516.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,601 shares of company stock worth $11,153,063 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Stericycle by 4,966.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 605,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 593,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 2,542.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after purchasing an additional 465,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $20,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stericycle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,445,000 after purchasing an additional 329,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 307,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.