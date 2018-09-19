Stephens Upgrades American Express (AXP) to Overweight

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.50 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

American Express stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. American Express has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $4,942,168 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

