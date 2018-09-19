Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $48,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,384.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Steelcase has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.