Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Position Raised by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 343.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 79,796 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.93 million, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.79%. analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

