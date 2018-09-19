SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. SSE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.75.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

