SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 362.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21,782.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,148 shares of company stock worth $5,976,612. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

