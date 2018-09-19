SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Nike Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,778 shares of company stock worth $26,325,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

